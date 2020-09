ALAMUT, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Hire village in West Alamut District in Qazvin Province is the Iran's largest cranberry producer. Harvest season of cranberry begins late August and goes through September.

The “Alamut” region is one of the natural and rural areas in Qazvin province which is located at the foothills of mountains of Central Alborz in the north of Qazvin province, south of Mazandaran and Gilan provinces, east of Taleghan and west of Roudbar.