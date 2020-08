TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – The mourning ceremony at the 7th night of Muharram, marking the anniversary of Third Infallible Imam of Household, Imam Hussein (PBUH) was held at Reyhanat al-Hussein Husseiniyah.

The mourning ceremony was held at Parking Lot of Tehran’s ERAM Park by fully observing of anti-coronavirus and social-distancing protocols due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.