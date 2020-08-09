Eid al-Ghadir Khumm celebrated in Tabriz

TABRIZ, Aug. 09 (MNA) – People in Tabriz, East Azarbaijan province, celebrated the auspicious feast of Eid al-Ghadir Khumm at Imam Khomeini Mosalla of the city by fully observing health protocols and guidelines due to outbreak of coronavirus.

According to Shi'ite traditions, in the sermon, Holy Prophet Muhammad (S) announced Ali ibn Abi Talib as his successor, after which the final verse of the Quran was revealed, proclaiming the perfection of the religion of Islam. The day's anniversary in the Islamic calendar (18 Dhu al-Hijjah) is celebrated by Shi'ite Muslims as Eid al-Ghadir Khumm.