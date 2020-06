TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Road Minister Mohammad Eslami, Head of Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, and Head of Mostazafan Foundation Parviz Fattah visited the section-2 of the Tehran-North highway project on Monday morning. The Tehran-North Freeway project consists of four sections spanning 121 km in total to connect the capital city Tehran to the northern Mazandaran Province.