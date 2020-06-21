Observing last solar eclipse of century in Iran’s provinces

SHAHR-E-KORD, Jun. 21 (MNA) – The last solar eclipse of the century took place on Sunday morning June 21. The annular solar eclipse happens when the moon is farther than the Earth and creates conditions which remains an annular of sun around the moon.

Observing annular of the sun is very attractive and will be a good opportunity for photography and study on the effects of surface of the moon’s edge. A partial solar eclipse is visible over the sky of the Iranian capital, Tehran, Sunday, 21 June. Set to begin at 09:04 local time (04:34 GMT), the phenomenon is expected to reach its peak at 10:16 (05:46 GMT) and finish at 11:38 (07:08 GMT).