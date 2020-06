TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – An annular solar eclipse amazed the stargazers in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday, June 21. The phenomenon in which the moon passed in front of the sun, blocking it out partially, began at 09:04 local time (04:34 GMT), reached its peak at 10:16 (05:46 GMT) and ended at 11:38 (07:08 GMT). The footage here is taken from the Milad Tower in Tehran.