SHIRAZ, Apr. 25 (MNA) – The First Stage of ‘Equality and Sincere Assistance Maneuver’ of Fars province was held at the venue of Congress of Martyred Commanders of IRGC Base in Shiraz on Sat.

Some 25,000 livelihood assistance packages as well as 500 dowries for the young couples will be distributed among the needy of this province by Basij forces during the coronavirus pandemic within the framework of 'Equality and Sincere Assistance Maneuver'.