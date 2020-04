TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – The pink and white blossoms of Prunus scoparia have created a unique scenery in the mountainous areas of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, southwest of Iran. Prunus scoparia is a wild almond found in Turkey, Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan. It is a xerophytic shrub and it has been used as a grafting stock for domesticated almonds to provide drought resistance.