SHIRAZ, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Every year during the Nowruz holidays, Shiraz and the mausoleum of Saadi in particular, was a hotspot for tourists from across the country and around the world. This year, however, the outbreak of coronavirus painted a vacant view of the otherwise popular tourist site. This collection compares photos taken during the Iranian New Year from 2017-2019 and those taken in 2020.