Traditional ‘Pir Shalyar’ rituals in Kordestan prov.

SANANDAJ, Feb. 01 (MNA) – The festival of Pir Shalyar is an old traditional ceremony in Kordestan province, Iran. It is held in the 40th day of winter. The celebration is held in three stages, each in a day of three consecutive weeks. In Sanandaj, the traditional rituals of ‘Pir Shalyar’ are held in the winter season every year. This traditional ritual is an objective symbol of the active participation of people on various social and cultural occasions which dates back to many years ago.

Pir Shalyar, is the highest rank in Mithraism and Zoroastrianism. In the first week children inform the people coming of the ceremony with distribution of walnuts to every home.