ISFAHAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – The Holy Savior Cathedral, also known as Vank Cathedral, is located in the New Julfa district of Isfahan. It was established in 1606 by the hundreds of thousands of Armenians who began to arrive in Iran in search of a new life under the Safavid King Shah Abbas I following the Ottoman war. The architecture of the building is a mixture of the 17th-century Safavid style with high arches and an Islamic-style dome.