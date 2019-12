TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – This confectionery house in Urmia, West Azerbaijan province, is known for its 'Noghl' and 'Halva'. Noghl is sugar-coated almonds often eaten along with tea, and Halva is a sweet paste made of flour and butter, mixed with a syrup of sugar and saffron. These two confections are Urmia's most popular souvenirs.