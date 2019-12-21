‘Yalda’ celebration ceremony in Day Care Center in Bojnourd

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – ‘Yalda’ celebration ceremony was held at Azar Mehr Day Care Center (special of women) on Sat. in Bojnourd, North Khorasan province. Yalda Night, known also as the Chelleh Night. Yalda is one of the most celebrated traditional events in Iran, which marks the longest night of the year (Dec. 21), that is, in the night of the Northern Hemisphere's winter solstice. It is a time when friends and family members get together to eat and read poems until well after midnight. Fruits and nuts, particularly pomegranates and watermelons, are significant for Yalda parties.