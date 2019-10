KASHAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – “Abuzeid Abad” Desert is one of the best hubs for enthusiasts to the desert touring. From the geographical point of view, Abuzeid Abad Desert is a part of the Rig desert located 30 km east of Kashan. When you travel to the desert, you will go to another world. There are many sand dunes so you can experience walking on smooth sand.