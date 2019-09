FASA, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Iran's largest field ‘passion play’ was held on Thu. in Sahra Rud, Fasa county, Fars province, with the participation of more than 180 passion players and more than 1,000 functionaries.

The “Passion Play” depicts the martyrdom of true companions of Imam Hussein (PBUH) on the Day of Ashura (10th day of Muharram month) and captivity of sister of Imam Hussein, Hazrat Zeinab (SA).