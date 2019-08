MINAB, Aug. 24 (MNA) – The annual festival of ‘Mogh and Moshta’ and ‘kong jouchi’ was held in Minab, Hormozgan province on Thursday. Cutting the last ‘Mogh’ or the palm tree has a special ceremony in the region. ‘Kong jouchi’, or cooking dates, is one of the oldest traditions of the land which is celebrated in Minab from mid to end of August every year.