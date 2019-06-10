Release of animal species in Khojir National Park

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – On the occasion of Environmental Week, more than 170 animal species, injured by perpetrators, were released in Khojir National Park on Monday in cooperation with artists and reporters.

Khojir national park with an area of 10013 hectares stands at East side of Tehran, near another famous national park which is Sorkhe Hesar. Khojir national park is one of the oldest protected areas in Iran since 1983 and because of its distance from Tehran; it remains intact in comparison to similar national parks.