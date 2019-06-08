Isfahan, perfect destination for culture aficionados

ISFAHAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – The mesmerizing Safavid architecture and world heritage sites have made Isfahan province a popular destination for both Iranian and international holidaymakers.

Isfahan province has over 22,000 historical sites and monuments, of which 850 are nationally registered and four have been designated by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites, namely Naqsh-e Jahan Square, Imam Mosque, Chehel Sotoun Palace and Fin Garden.

The government has been sending a positive signal to those curious about Islamic civilization and culture by providing the much-needed infrastructures to host the incoming guests.

The historical province hosts close to 1 million guests every year from across the globe. It has some 100 hotels and 65 guesthouses, of which 57 hotels and 30 guesthouses are located in the city of Isfahan.