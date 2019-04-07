Isfahan Aquarium Tunnel

ISFAHAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – While in Isfahan, make sure to pay a visit to its wondrous aquarium tunnel located in Nazhvan Forest Park in western part of the city. The aquarium, opened in 2016, is Iran’s first-ever aquarium tunnel and also the largest of its kind in the Middle East.

Isfahan aquarium is built in a 3,500 square meter underground area with about six-meter height. The tunnel has 33 sub-aquariums containing various types of underwater species in sweet and salty waters, brought from five oceans around the globe.