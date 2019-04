ASTARA, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Heyran Pass, located in a village in Astara County, Gilan province on the road linking Astara and Ardabil, is one of the most famous tourist destinations in Iran with its beautiful and accessible scenery. This pass is covered by fog most of the time due to moisture drifting from the Caspian Sea. Make sure to use the Heyran Gondola lift while there, whose cable cars travel a distance of 1,500 meters and stop at the Fandoglu Forest.