TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – The former mayors of the Greater Tehran since the 1979 Islamic revolution were invited by the incumbent Mayor Priooz Hanachi for a meeting in Tehran municipality on Tuesday. It is noteworthy that the three most prominent Tehran ex-mayors were not present in today’s session. Neither Gholamhossein Karbashchi nor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf nor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad showed up.