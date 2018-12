HASHTBANDI, Dec. 19 (MNA) – Few days remaining to winter, Hashtbandi farmers in Hormozgan province are harvesting watermelon for the Yalda Night. Yalda is an Iranian festival celebrated on the longest and darkest night of the year (Dec. 21). Families gather and enjoy spending the night together. Watermelon, the red color of which symbolizes the glow of life, is traditionally decorated and eaten on this night.