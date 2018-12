TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Persepolis football team defeated Pars Jonoubi Jam 3-1 in Iran Professional League (IPL) in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Friday. Ali Alipour scored the first two goals for Persepolis in the 31st and 50th minute. Omid Alishah made it 3-0 in the 56th minute. Rouhollah Seifollahi pulled a goal back from the penalty spot during extra time.