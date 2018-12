TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Esteghlal and Padideh shared the spoils of Thursday match at Azadi Stadium with a 0-0 draw. Padideh sits on top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) table with 31 points, while Sepahan (30), Persepolis (28), Teractor Sazi (26), and Esteghlal (25) rank next.