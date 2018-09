LORDEGAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Atashgah waterfall is situated in Atashgah village, Lordegan county, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province. The village is home to numerous springs and waterfalls. Accessing the first two waterfalls is rather easy but to visit the rest, you should be well-equipped. Everyone who has made the trip, believes that it is definitely worth the effort.