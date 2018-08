TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – The Perseids meteor shower is an annual celestial event associated with the comet Swift–Tuttle. It starts from July 18 and continues till August 25. The most prolific period of the shower is in the nights of Augusts 12th and 13th and in this period you can see between 60 and 70 meteors if you are in a good visiting site.