BOJNORD, Jul. 04 (MNA) – A unique kind of carpet named 'dorou' is made by Turkmens living in Duydukh village, Iran's Northeastern North Khorasan province. 'dorou' means 'two-sided'; each side of this carpet has its own special design. Two weavers need to seat in front each other and each weave a different design. The process usually takes about a year to complete.