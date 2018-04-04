Annual Ali Day celebrations in Aligarh Muslim University

Noted scholar and Chairman Minority comission, Ayatollah Mahdi Mahdavipour and Mr S.M.A Rizvi (IAS) were the Guests of Honour. The Officiating Vice Chancellor of AMU, PVC Prof Tabassum Shahab presided over the Ali Day function.

Among the distinguished speakers were Mr. Ram Punyani, who is a renowned speaker and former professor of IIT Bombay, Mr. Habib Ahmed Al Hussaini, the director of Minhajul Quran International India & Al Hidayah Foundation at Bangalore and Maulana Haider Abbas Rizvi who is a famous religious cleric from Lucknow.

Professor Tabassum Shahab said that the character and personality of Hazrat Ali serves as a beacon of guidance for people of all walks of life.

The Chief Guest, Chairman for Commission for Minorities, Mr. Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi highlighted the importance of Hazrat Ali's teachings in today's world and says that implementation of the teachings of Nahjul Balagha would solve many problem for humanity.

Guest of Honour Ayatollah Mahdi Mahdavipour; the official representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India highlighted the importance of development of literary works on Hazrat Ali and urged the people to follow his example. He also urged the university authorities to establish Hazrat Ali research centre at AMU.

Mr. Ram Punyani said, "Communal chaos happens because of the power of propaganda. Most people are undoubtedly good, but they are also simpletons. Propaganda can poison their mind and make them hate different communities. And modern technology has made propaganda an even more powerful weapon in the hands of the tiny, but powerful, wicked minority"

Mr. Habib Ahmed Al Hussaini, the director of Minhajul Quran International India at Bangalore highlighted the virtues of Hazrat Ali and his political career.

Maulana Haider Abbas Rizvi from Lucknow said that affirmed that the vision that Hazrat Ali presented 1400yrs ago in Nahjul Balagha, remaines valid even today. He said that Islam teaches love, peace, tolerance and large heartedness and people who are trying to create differences amongst various sections of society need to be denounced at all levels.

On this occasion, Mr S.M.A Rizvi and Maulana Haider Abbas Rizvi inaugurated an exhibition of books and manuscripts at Maulana Azad Library to mark Ali Day in the morning.

