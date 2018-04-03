پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Tue 3 April 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
Northern landscapes during spring
TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – The lush and breathtaking landscapes in northern Iran and the Caspian Sea beaches are always a favorite tourist spot during Nowruz holidays
By: Hazhir Fathi
2018-04-03 15:05
Related News
Nowruz tourists visit Bisheh Fall in Lorestan
Tags
Beauties of Iran
Caspian Sea
Nowruz
Spring