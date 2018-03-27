پارسی
Tue 27 March 2018
Nowruz tourists in Eram Garden of Shiraz
SHIRAZ, Mar. 27 (MNA) – Eram Garden, a historic Persian garden in Shiraz, Fars province, is hosting many tourists all over the country.
By: Amin Berenjkar
2018-03-27 12:21
