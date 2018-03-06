Historical Assarkhaneh of Shahreza

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – The historical Assarkhaneh (Oil Pressing House) of Shahreza is a 300 old building with an area of 500 square meters located in the vicinity of the 900 old Bazaar of the city. Shahreza is the capital city of Shahreza County in Isfahan province of Iran. Oil pressing houses are amongst the spectacular and interesting monuments left from the Safavid era. There existed some seventeen operational workshops of oil pressing houses until 1922, which nowadays are reduced to only four inactive workshops.