In a post on X, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the ministers also talked about the “ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability”.
It was the second reported phone call between the two ministers in the past week.
MNA
TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) –Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, discussed the latest regional developments in a phone call on Saturday.
In a post on X, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the ministers also talked about the “ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability”.
It was the second reported phone call between the two ministers in the past week.
MNA
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