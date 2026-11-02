Tractor held by Naftchi in AFC Champions League Elite

The match was held in Muscat, Oman where the Iranian team Tractor had to share spoils with Uzbakistani team Naftchi Fergana 2-2.

For tractor, Tomislav Strkalj scored at the minute of 82' while Masoud Zayer Kazemayni saved the Iranian side from a defeat at 90'+9'.

The Iranian side had to continue the match ten men after Farshad Faraji received a red card from the referee at 61' minute.

For the Uzbek side, Stipe Perica found the back of the net at the minute of 55' and Vladmir Jovovic at the minute of 90'+4'.

MNA/6996908