  1. Sports
Nov 2, 2026, 11:02 PM

Tractor held by Naftchi in AFC Champions League Elite

Tractor held by Naftchi in AFC Champions League Elite

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Iran's Tractor football club settled for a draw versus Uzbekistan's Naftchi Fergana on Monday in the AFC Champions League Elite, West Region.

The match was held in Muscat, Oman where the Iranian team Tractor had to share spoils with Uzbakistani team Naftchi Fergana 2-2.

For tractor, Tomislav Strkalj scored at the minute of 82' while Masoud Zayer Kazemayni saved the Iranian side from a defeat at 90'+9'. 

The Iranian side had to continue the match ten men after Farshad Faraji received a red card from the referee at 61' minute.

For the Uzbek side, Stipe Perica found the back of the net at the minute of 55' and Vladmir Jovovic at the minute of 90'+4'.

MNA/6996908

News ID 249115
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News