  1. Politics
Nov 2, 2026, 6:31 PM

Pres. Pezehskian:

Enemies cannot force Iran to surrender by threats of war

Enemies cannot force Iran to surrender by threats of war

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the enemies will not be able to make Iran surrender by their threats of war, stressing need for adopting proper polices to keep people's continued support.

President Pezehskian made the comments in a meeting with provincial governors and mayors of major cities in Tehran on Monday.

Emphasizing that war cannot compel Iran to surrender, the President called for strengthening the public's resilience and tackling their livelihood-related concerns and difficulties.

Pezeshkian stressed that the challenges and crises currently imposed on the country by its enemies must be overcome through the cooperation and support of the people. He added, "We are striving to resolve these issues through dialogue; in this regard, the Leader has also granted the government certain authorities."

Stating that no one benefits from war, the President asserted, "Our enemies cannot force Iran to surrender through war. We stand firmly against their lies and excessive demands. Therefore, we must work to bolster the people's resilience and alleviate their concerns and anxieties."

MNA/6997762

News ID 249110

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