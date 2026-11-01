Iran among world’s 30 states owning tech. for rare blood type

Noting that Iran is among the 30 countries possessing the technology for the long-term preservation of rare blood types, Chief Executive of IBTO Ahmad Gharehbaghian stated that rare blood types refer to the blood groups with a very low prevalence in the society, and they are categorized into three classes: rare, very rare, and extremely rare.

The Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization identifies these blood types, collects the corresponding samples, and preserves them through a freezing process. According to published scientific literature, the storage duration for such blood ranges from 10 to 30 years. He said, adding, “Furthermore, documentation indicates that even blood stored in a frozen state for over 20 years remains suitable for use.”

Stating that stocks of rare blood types must be continuously maintained, Gharehbaghian added that individuals with rare blood types are identified through various methods and invited to blood transfusion centers to donate, provided that they meet the necessary criteria like other donors that can donate blood up to four times a year.

MNA/ 6995939