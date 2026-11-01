One killed, 6 others injured in shooting in N California

A targeted shooting inside a Spirit Halloween store in Northern California left a pregnant woman dead and six other people wounded, police said.

Gunfire rang out at about 8:30 p.m. Friday inside the store, which sells Halloween costumes and decor, at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield, the city police department said Saturday in a statement on Facebook.

The shooting “stemmed from a targeted incident involving one suspect,” police added.

The woman who died was identified by police as Constance Hages, 31, and family members told authorities she was pregnant.

MNA