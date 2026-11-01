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Nov 1, 2026, 10:18 AM

One killed, 6 others injured in shooting in N California

One killed, 6 others injured in shooting in N California

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – A pregnant woman was killed, and six others were injured in a shooting inside a store in Northern California.

A targeted shooting inside a Spirit Halloween store in Northern California left a pregnant woman dead and six other people wounded, police said.

Gunfire rang out at about 8:30 p.m. Friday inside the store, which sells Halloween costumes and decor, at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield, the city police department said Saturday in a statement on Facebook.

The shooting “stemmed from a targeted incident involving one suspect,” police added.

The woman who died was identified by police as Constance Hages, 31, and family members told authorities she was pregnant.

MNA

News ID 249064

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