  1. Politics
Oct 28, 2026, 10:07 AM

Egypt and Saudi Arabia look to contain regional crisis

Egypt and Saudi Arabia look to contain regional crisis

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has released a statement following a phone call between its foreign minister and his Saudi counterpart on Tuesday.

Badr Abdelatty and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed “efforts to contain” the current crisis in the West Asia region, with a focus on preventing escalation, the statement said.

Both countries also pledged to “continue close coordination”.

MNA 

News ID 248990

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