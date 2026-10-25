Pakistan reopens key border crossing with Iran

Pakistan reopened its border crossing with Iran at Gabd-Rimdan on Sunday, restoring bilateral trade and allowing stranded trucks carrying liquefied petroleum gas and essential food commodities to resume movement after a week-long suspension.

Trade operations resumed at the crossing, also known as Gate 250, in Balochistan's Gwadar district, with border officials clearing commercial consignments holding consignment notes dated October 16 or earlier to cross, according to the Dawn newspaper.

Mir Naveed Jan Kalmati, president of the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, confirmed the reopening, saying trucks and other vehicles were allowed to move toward Iran and Pakistan with import and export goods. He said the resumption would bring immediate relief to traders and transporters stranded on both sides and is expected to ease a nationwide LPG shortage and reduce soaring energy and food prices across Pakistan.

MNA