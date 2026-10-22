Iran, China stress developing Global South cooperation

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, said in a social media post that during a meeting with China's ambassador, the two sides consulted and exchanged views on strengthening cooperation and coordination in defending national sovereignty, respecting international law, countering unilateralism, and addressing threats to regional peace and security.

Gharibabadi added that Iran and China both stress the need to expand Global South cooperation.

MNA