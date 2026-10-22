  1. Politics
Oct 22, 2026, 2:00 PM

Iran, China stress developing Global South cooperation

Iran, China stress developing Global South cooperation

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, said Tehran and Beijing both emphasize expanding Global South cooperation during talks with China's ambassador.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, said in a social media post that during a meeting with China's ambassador, the two sides consulted and exchanged views on strengthening cooperation and coordination in defending national sovereignty, respecting international law, countering unilateralism, and addressing threats to regional peace and security.

Gharibabadi added that Iran and China both stress the need to expand Global South cooperation.

MNA

News ID 248816

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