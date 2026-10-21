Iran condemns US sanctions, threats against Cuba

Iran's Foreign Ministry also condemned an arrest warrant for former Cuban president Raul Castro, calling it a criminal and illegal act.

In a statement, the ministry said the policy of sanctions, pressure and intimidation imposed on the Cuban people for more than seven decades violates the UN Charter and contradicts the principles and rules of international law and human rights. It said the US government must be held accountable for the catastrophic consequences of this policy on the fundamental human rights of the Cuban people.

Iran declared solidarity with the Cuban government and people against criminal US actions and stressed the need to respect Cuba's national sovereignty, independence and right to self-determination.

MNA