Hormuz insecurity result of US, Israeli aggression: Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz is a direct result of the aggressive actions of the United States and the Zionist regime, which began on Feb. 28, 2026, and has continued in various forms since.

Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Council of Foreign Ministers summit in Baghdad, where they discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

Araghchi described Palestine as still the most important issue of the Islamic world and, citing the genocide of Palestinians and crimes committed in occupied Palestine, stressed the need for urgent and joint action by the Islamic ummah to end the occupation and genocide and to stop the Israeli regime's impunity.

He pointed to Iran's commitment to diplomacy and peace in the region, saying the Islamic Republic has always adhered to diplomacy with a responsible approach to reducing tensions, but the US side repeatedly broke its commitments, most recently violating its pledge just two weeks after signing an MoU to end the war.

Araghchi also briefed his Egyptian counterpart on the latest diplomatic consultations through mediators.

MNA