Iran FM affirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met on Saturday evening on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Baghdad.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between Tehran and Beirut and discussed ways to strengthen ties.

Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's principled position on the need to preserve Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty, stressing Iran's support for Lebanon in defending its sovereignty and national security against the aggression and expansionism of the Zionist regime.

MNA