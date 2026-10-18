  1. Politics
Oct 18, 2026, 7:30 AM

Iran FM affirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty

Iran FM affirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Iran's foreign minister voiced support for Lebanon's right to defend its sovereignty and national security against Israeli aggression during a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart in Baghdad.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met on Saturday evening on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Baghdad.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between Tehran and Beirut and discussed ways to strengthen ties.

Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's principled position on the need to preserve Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty, stressing Iran's support for Lebanon in defending its sovereignty and national security against the aggression and expansionism of the Zionist regime.

MNA 

News ID 248661

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