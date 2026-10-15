Bombs, missiles cannot force Iranian nation to surrender

“Bombs and missiles can’t force a nation to surrender, but if we become divided internally, the enemy will achieve its goal,” Pezeshkian said on Thursday during a ceremony marking the National Nurses Day.

The Iranian president also warned against enemyies' plots to exploit internal divisions and existing problems in a bid to weaken the country’s power and unity.

He further stressed that the Iranian people have decided to stand firm in the face of the enemies, who are increasing pressure on the country by using various means, including restrictions on transport and communication routes.

"The enemy believed that electricity, water and gas shortages, fuel issues, environmental challenges, banking problems, budget deficits, and pension fund issues could divide the Iranian society. However, the people’s resilience and solidarity proved these expectations wrong,” he added.

Pezeshkian lauded the sacrifice of the county's nurses and other medical staff, as well as those who stood firm in the most difficult circumstances to protect the country’s security and territorial integrity.

He also urged officials to avoid words or actions that could undermine national unity and called on them to employ all available resources towards reinforcing public trust.

MNA