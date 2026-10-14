  1. Economy
Oct 14, 2026, 10:38 AM

For 1st time:

Iran Air to launch direct flight btw Zahedan, Quetta

Iran Air to launch direct flight btw Zahedan, Quetta

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Iran’s National Flag Carrier [Iran Air] has announced that it will launch a direct flight between Iran’s Zahedan and Pakistan’s Quetta for the first time.

In continuation of the development of its flight network to the neighboring Pakistan, Iran Air is launching a flight route between Zahedan and Quetta for the first time, the launch of this route brings the airline's total number of active flights to Pakistan to three.

The first flight of the route Zahedan - Quetta, bearing No. 826, will take place at 10:10 a.m. from Zahedan Airport to the destination of Quetta on Wednesday October 14.

Additionally, the return flight for this route will be operated on the same day at 14:25 from Quetta to the destination of Zahedan, bearing Flight No. 827.

According to the scheduled program, flights on Zahedan-Quetta route will be operated weekly on Wednesdays.

MNA/ 6977367

News ID 248580
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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