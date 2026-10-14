2 terrorists killed in joint operation in NW Pakistan

The operation was conducted in Bannu district following intelligence reports that terrorists were planning a major attack, the CTD said in a statement, Xinhua reported.



One of the killed terrorists, identified as Muhib Khan, was wanted in 22 cases, including those related to target killings, attacks on security personnel and kidnappings.



Authorities are working to identify the second terrorist, the statement added.

The CTD said intelligence-based operations would continue to eliminate terrorism in the province.



MNA