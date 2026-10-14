  1. Economy
Oct 14, 2026, 7:42 AM

Oil prices edge higher as traders weigh Saudi supply risks

Oil prices edge higher as traders weigh Saudi supply risks

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Oil prices are continuing their upward trajectory, with Brent crude futures gaining 89 cents, or 0.8 percent, as of 00:30 GMT to reach $106.58 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude went up 80 cents, or 0.9 percent, to trade at $94.94.

The gains came after oil settled on Tuesday, when Brent fell 0.9 percent while WTI rose 0.4 percent, as traders weighed supply risk from fighting between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, according to the Reuters news agency.

Brent futures closed at $105.69 a barrel on Tuesday, while WTI settled at $94.14.

MNA

News ID 248573

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