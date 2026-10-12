Israel demolishes over 11,000 homes in WB in 3 yrs.

he Palestine Information Center (Moata), in a report published on Sunday, stated that the demolition operations targeted 2,143 homes as well as 9,477 structures and facilities.

The figures come amid ongoing Israeli military assaults that have resulted in extensive devastation throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly affecting refugee settlements located in the northern flank of the West Bank.

According to a report released by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on September 4, Israeli military forces forcibly relocated inhabitants from the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams refugee camps throughout January and February 2025, with restrictions on their repatriation in effect up to the present day.

The UN report noted that hundreds of residential structures were demolished, and substantial harm was caused to transportation networks and essential service infrastructure, according to Press TV.

The report emphasized that the large-scale and systematic displacement of more than 33,000 Palestinians from these refugee camps “raises serious concerns of the crime against humanity of forcible transfer.”

It also highlights the extent to which ramifications of demolitions extend beyond the loss of buildings, simultaneously preventing residents from returning to their communities and destabilizing their future prospects.

MNA