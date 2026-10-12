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Oct 12, 2026, 7:35 AM

North Korea fires several missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fires several missiles, Seoul says

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – The military of the Republic of Korea (ROK) claimed that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired several ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

The military of the Republic of Korea (ROK) claimed that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired several ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Monday, News1 reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

According to it, the missiles were fired at about 9:20 a.m. local time (0:20 a.m. GMT) from an area near Pyongyang and flew approximately 900 km. The South Korean military maintains readiness for any additional launches and exchanges information with the United States and Japan.

Earlier, Seoul said an unidentified projectile was fired by the North.

The DPRK last test-launched a ballistic missile on October 3. The projectile was fired toward the Sea of Japan from the Wonsan area.

MNA 

News ID 248507

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