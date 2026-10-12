Western civilization to return to Bay of Pigs

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Mohebbi has warned that Western civilization will face humiliation in a future confrontation, drawing parallels with historical defeats of Roman forces by Iranian armies.

In a social media post, Mohebbi recalled the Battle of Carrhae, in which the Parthians defeated the forces of Marcus Licinius Crassus, and the Battle of Edessa, where the Sassanian forces captured Roman Emperor Valerian.

Referring to recent wars involving Iran, the IRGC spokesman said that during the “Ramadan Battle,” the "Epstein" army forces were routed in the Persian Gulf by Iranian forces .

He added that in a final battle, Western civilization would “return in humiliation to the Bay of Pigs.”

Mohebbi concluded his message by saying, “We are waiting...”

MNA