Terrorism cannot undermine Iran security forces' resolve

In a statement issued on Saturday, Pezeshkian offered condolences over the death of Nosrat Eftekhari, deputy for cultural and social affairs at the provincial police command, who was killed in the Cheshmeh Ziyarat area of Zahedan.

“Blind terrorist acts aimed at creating insecurity, spreading violence and disrupting public peace will achieve nothing beyond shedding the blood of innocent people and exposing the criminal nature of those responsible,” Pezeshkian said.

He described Eftekhari’s assassination as a “bitter example” of such inhumane crimes and extended his condolences to her family, police commanders and personnel, colleagues, and the people of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Pezeshkian further noted that the attack would not deter security forces from safeguarding the lives and well-being of citizens, adding that efforts to protect public security and confront terrorism would continue firmly.

He also called on the relevant authorities to investigate the case urgently and thoroughly.

“It is essential that the responsible authorities promptly and seriously investigate all aspects of this crime and identify its perpetrators and those who ordered it as soon as possible,” he said.

Pezeshkian concluded by praying for the deceased officer and other fallen colleagues, while wishing patience and well-being for their bereaved families.

Nosrat Eftekhari was martyred on Friday when a bomb struck her vehicle on the road to Cheshmeh Ziarat village. Several other police officers were also injured in the attack.

MNA